Melton and Oakham firefighters tackle blazing coach
Firefighters from Melton and Oakham were deployed when a coach caught fire this morning (Tuesday) near Cold Overton.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 1:52 pm
The incident, which led to the vehicle being badly damaged, happened on the junction of Cold Overton Road with Somerby Road and local road closures have been in place while the emergency services deal with it.
Leicestershire Police say the road has now reopened.
It is unclear at this stage whether anyone was injured in the blaze.
More to follow.