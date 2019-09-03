Meet Melton’s first ever ‘climate change school teacher’

Melton’s first ever ‘climate change teacher’ has started teaching pupils this term about the key environmental issues which will affect their lives.

Jenny Turner has already taught geography at Long Field Academy for six years and she took the opportunity to take a special new course, accredited by the United Nations, about global warming.

Long Field Academy teacher, Jenny Turner, Melton's first 'climate change teacher' EMN-190309-154245001

She is now delivering up-to-date climate change lessons to students and plans to share her knowledge with teaching colleagues so they can also take part in an innovative new programme which aims to eventully provide a qualiied teacher in every UK school.

Jenny told the Melton Times: “Our children are really interested in this issue, especially since David Attenborough’s recent TV programme on climate change.

“They are really shocked by what they can see is happening and that nothing is being done about it.”

The course she took is called The UN Climate Change Teacher Academy, which is being delivered by Harwood Education, in partnership with the One United Nations Climate Change Learning Partnership (UN CC:Learn) and sponsored by YPO.

It is free for primary and secondary school teachers and they will also earn CPD and certification from the United Nations.

The course lasts around two months and covers topics such as climate change science, gender and environment, children and climate change, cities and climate change, and human health.

Jenny added: “I did my degree in geography and geology and my masters focused on environmental change so it is something which really interests me.

“I am integrating what I have learned into my lessons.

“We look at the causes of climate change, how it impacts people and how we can manage it.

“The idea is to have a climate change specialist teacher in every school and it is nice to be the first one in Melton.”