Manship looking forward to challenge as Melton Town head to Gresley Rovers

Tom Manship. Photo: Tim Williams

Melton Town will head to high-flying Gresley Rovers with manager Tom Manship looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Victory at The Moat Ground could see ninth-place Melton close the gap between them and Rovers - currently second in the United Counties League Premier Division North - to 10 points as Town look to continue climbing the table.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge, they’re a very big team, they’re a good non-league team,” Manship said.

“They’re well supported and it’ll be a good occasion for us.

“I said to the lads, we had a really good December and backed that up with a win in our first game of 2022.

“Things are looking good and up for the club.

“I’ve said to the group I’m very happy with the group, the way we’re playing and the way we’re going about things.

“Everything’s a positive.”

Covid in the camp saw Town’s festive fixtures postponed before they returned to action with a 3-2 win at Newark on January 3, before Saturday’s match against Leicester Nirvana was postponed.

It is believed the match was postponed due to the finalising of paperwork following the installation of the club’s new state-of-the-art 3G playing surface.

Town manager Tom Manship said he had ‘no comment’ to make regarding the situation.

However, he was making sure his squad used the time wisely.