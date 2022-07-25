Man and woman taken to hospital after collision near Melton

Emergency services were deployed to the scene

The casualties were travelling in a car which collided with a van and resulted in the road being blocked in both directions until the late evening.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), local Melton firefighters and police officers were deployed to the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a van on the A606 Oakham Road near Leesthorpe just after 11am on Friday.

"Two occupants of the car – a man and woman – were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. No arrests were made.”

No further information has been given on the extent of any injuries sustained.