Man and woman taken to hospital after collision near Melton

The casualties were travelling in a car which collided with a van and resulted in the road being blocked in both directions until the late evening.
A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), local Melton firefighters and police officers were deployed to the scene of the incident.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a van on the A606 Oakham Road near Leesthorpe just after 11am on Friday.
"Two occupants of the car – a man and woman – were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. No arrests were made.”
No further information has been given on the extent of any injuries sustained.
Drivers were advised about the closure of the A606 and told to take alternative routes as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the collision.