Make it happen awards 2018

Community and voluntary groups, charities, sports clubs and other worthy causes are today being invited to apply for cash funding from our popular Make It Happen scheme.

This is the 13th year we have run the initiative in partnership with Ragdale Hall Health Hydro and Thermal Spa, who have again contributed £10,000 to give away to those organisations, which really need it.

Ragdale Hall managing director David Hamdorff launches Make It Happen 2018 EMN-180213-161101001

Our link-up with the spa, which is located close to Melton, began in 2005 and since then hundreds of organisations in the area have benefited to the tune of a remarkable £120,000.

Applicants are encouraged to bid for a share, with grants ranging from around £200 up to £1,000, to enable events to take place in and around the borough, and to help with community projects.

David Hamdorff, managing director of Ragdale Hall, said: “We are very excited to be launching the 13th year of Make It Happen with the Melton Times. Ragdale Hall has been operating as a spa for 45 years and most of our 500-plus employees are from the local area so we really enjoy being able to give something back to the local community.

“Over the life of the scheme we have been able to make awards of over £120,000 to 127 different organisations and it is always interesting to hear about the amazing schemes being undertaken in the Melton area.

“It is also a great opportunity for these groups to explain the work they do through the coverage given to the scheme in the paper during the application process and at the awards night.”

Melton Times editor, Mark Edwards, said: “We always get an incredible response to Make It Happen and we are very proud of the way we have been able to work with Ragdale Hall to help so many community groups and causes over the years.

“Our partners have been incredibly generous since 2005 and we know from the feedback we receive how important these grants are to people who live in the Melton borough.

“I would urge groups and individuals to make an application because we want as many people as possible to benefit from this year’s fund.”

To apply for a share of the 2018 Make It Happen cash fund, you can write a letter to us to: Make It Happen, Melton Times, 49 Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray LE13 1NT, email nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk or fill out the application form below.

We need to know: your name; name of your group/club/organisation; your role within the group/club/organisation; your contact telephone number; the sum you are applying for; a brief description of the project/event you would use the grant for; how many people would benefit.

The deadline for entries for this year’s scheme is Thursday March 22.