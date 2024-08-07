Work to build hundreds of new homes off Leicester Road in Melton Mowbray has passed the halfway stage.

Bellway has now built 103 of the 183 properties for private sale at Roman Gate and it is also building 34 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership at the site.

New drone photographs of the development show how the new homes are taking shape alongside large areas of public open space on the western edge of town.

Kenny Lattimore, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Construction work is progressing very well at Roman Gate, as these new drone photographs demonstrate.

Aerial shot of new homes and public open space at Bellway's Roman Gate development in Melton Mowbray

"What is also clearly visible from these aerial images is the large areas of public open space at the development.

"The largest of these features attenuation ponds and a wetland area at the front of the development, but we are also providing a green corridor with a footpath and seating along the east of the site and a children’s play area at the southern boundary.”

On the interest so far, he added: “This collection of two, three and four-bedroom properties is proving incredibly popular with a mix of first-time buyers, families and downsizers and the location is also proving a big draw.”

Construction at the site began in 2021 andsince then the developer has also built links with local organisations.

The company sponsored the men’s first team at Melton Town FC and five staff members volunteered to help clear up the grounds at Melton Mowbray Baptist Church just over the road from the development.

Bellway has also donated £500 to the Carpenters Arms, a drug and alcohol addiction recovery charity in Leicestershire.

The money was used to buy new furniture and carpets after a fire severely damaged their residential centre.

Bellway is due to finish construction work at Roman Gate in 2026.

There’s currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Roman Gate, with prices starting at £199,950.

The development is part of a wider scheme of 520 homes being delivered by a consortium of housebuilders, which will provide an investment of around £6million in local services and infrastructure.

Click HERE for more information on the development or call the sales team on 01664 882354.