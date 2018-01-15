Major electorial changes proposed for Charnwood district villages

A raft of changes could be made to electorial boundaries affecting villagers across the Charnwood district, if new proposals are approved.

A review has been carried out by Charnwood Borough Council with councillors set to vote on them at a meeting on January 22.

One of the major amendments could see a new parish called Hamilton Lea, for a housing development off Hamilton Lane, between Thurmaston and Barkby Thorpe.

Approval is also sought for an extension to the parish boundary of Thurmaston to include a planned 4,500-home development to the north-east of Leicester.

The 29 recommendations, drawn up by a member reference group on the council, also include increasing the number of councillors on Queniborough Parish Council from nine to 10.

Cllr James Poland, lead member for strategic support and chair of the member reference group, said: “This has been a very thorough process and we are now at the final stage of making recommendations to the council.

“The aim of the review has been to make sure the boundaries and electoral arrangements reflect the changes in our borough in recent years and they are fit for purpose ready for the next local elections in May 2019.

“We have based our recommendations on what we think is best for the borough and for our local communities.”

Legislation around community governance reviews requires them to be completed within 12 months of the terms of reference being formally published, which means Charnwood’s review must be completed by January 31, 2018.

Any changes would then take effect from the local elections in May 2019.