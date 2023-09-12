Police were deployed to the scene

In a dangerous sequence of events, a lorry left the carriageway near Six Hills and hit a tree which then fell on a passing vehicle.

Emergency services descended on the scene, including East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “Police were called at 8.43am yesterday to a collision on the A46 southbound at Six Hills.

“It is reported a lorry had collided with a tree causing the tree to fall and hit a car.

“Fire and ambulance services were also on the scene.

“No one was seriously injured.

“The road has since been reopened.”

Police reported that the A46 reopened shortly after 6pm.