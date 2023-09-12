Lorry and car involved in A46 incident near Six Hills
In a dangerous sequence of events, a lorry left the carriageway near Six Hills and hit a tree which then fell on a passing vehicle.
Emergency services descended on the scene, including East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “Police were called at 8.43am yesterday to a collision on the A46 southbound at Six Hills.
“It is reported a lorry had collided with a tree causing the tree to fall and hit a car.
“Fire and ambulance services were also on the scene.
“No one was seriously injured.
“The road has since been reopened.”
Police reported that the A46 reopened shortly after 6pm.
It led to high volumes of traffic being diverted through Melton, leading to lengthy tailbacks, particularly after 5pm.