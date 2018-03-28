Long Clawson family’s special donation to Blood Bikes charity

The family of a Long Clawson man who died in a tragic accident have donated his motorbike to a charity which transports emergency blood supplies to hospitals.

Martyn Turner, who was 63, had qualified as a ‘blood biker’ and was planning to spend his retirement years volunteering with the Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes charity.

The late Martyn Turner, whose family donated his motorcycle to the 'blood bikes' charity for whom he had qualified as a volunteer rider EMN-180319-160824001

Martyn’s family were devasted by his death last September, but they wanted his BMW motorbike to be put to good use by the cause which was so close to his heart.

His widow, Sarah (55), said: “Martyn had this BMW bike which was an ex-police bike and he really enjoyed his work with the Blood Bikes charity.

“He was a very caring person, he also worked with the Derby Mountain Rescue team and with the local Scouts.

“The charity combined the things he loved, riding his motorcycle and helping people.”

Martyn, who worked as a financial director at Checkland Kindleysides for 34 years, had qualified as a blood biker for his retirement years after 2020.

The family have already raised £3,000 for the charity through donations at Martyn’s funeral service, at St Remigius Church at Long Clawson, which was attended by around 350 people in October.

A further £3,000 was also collected in aid of the Derby Mountain Rescue team cause.

Martyn’s family are still coming to terms with his loss - he had sons Luke (27) and Jack (25) and daughter Bryony (26) with Sarah.

Mrs Turner added: “One thing he said before he passed away was that he wanted to pass his bike over to the charity and that’s something I’ve been able to do for him.”

Ollie Cufflin, group chairman of the local blood bikes branch, said: “Martyn was a well liked and respected member of our blood bike group.

“His warmth and enthusiasm was magnetic.

“It is a privilege to be able to accept Martyn’s bike into our fleet and to know that his family continue Martyn’s support of the group and its volunteers in this very practical way.”

The Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes has 31 member groups, including one serving Leicestershire and Rutland, and its 2,700 volunteers last year made more than 50,000 runs to courier blood supplies to hospitals across the UK.