Level crossing barrier damage caused rural road closure
There was a major diversion last night (Wednesday) after a level crossing near Melton Mowbray was damaged.
Police closed Station Lane, between the junction with the A607 Leicester Road and the turning to Main Street, Asfordby, from around 6pm.
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “The road was closed as a safety precaution as there was damage reported to the train crossing barrier.
“The damage was reported to the British Transport Police and Network Rail and the road now appears to have been reopened.”