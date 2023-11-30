There was a major diversion last night (Wednesday) after a level crossing near Melton Mowbray was damaged.

The level crossing at Station Lane, near Asfordby IMAGE Google StreetView

Police closed Station Lane, between the junction with the A607 Leicester Road and the turning to Main Street, Asfordby, from around 6pm.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “The road was closed as a safety precaution as there was damage reported to the train crossing barrier.