Level crossing barrier damage caused rural road closure

There was a major diversion last night (Wednesday) after a level crossing near Melton Mowbray was damaged.
By Nick Rennie
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT
The level crossing at Station Lane, near Asfordby IMAGE Google StreetViewThe level crossing at Station Lane, near Asfordby IMAGE Google StreetView
Police closed Station Lane, between the junction with the A607 Leicester Road and the turning to Main Street, Asfordby, from around 6pm.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “The road was closed as a safety precaution as there was damage reported to the train crossing barrier.

“The damage was reported to the British Transport Police and Network Rail and the road now appears to have been reopened.”

