Leicestershire developer donates over £1,000 to British Heart Foundation and pledges annual life-saving training

A developer providing affordable homes in Leicestershire has reinforced its commitment to being better community makers with a four-figure donation to a leading charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morro Partnerships donated over £1,000 to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to support further life-saving research into heart and circulatory diseases, through both company and employee fundraising.

According to the BHF, over seven million people live with such conditions in the UK, with the charity at the forefront of innovative research and providing support for those feeling the impact of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BHF recently worked with Morro’s staff in the East Midlands to deliver vital CPR and defibrillator training, equipping employees with the skills to respond to a cardiac emergency.

As well as making the donation, Morro invited the BHF to provide CPR and defibrillator training recently

The developer has pledged to make the training an annual event and incorporate it into the induction process for all new employees.

Matt Moore, CEO at Morro Partnerships, said: “We were delighted to contribute towards the British Heart Foundation through this donation, and to be funding the vital research and support programmes is incredibly rewarding.

“CPR training is hugely important for employees to understand, which is why we’re placing emphasis on making this part of our routine for new starters and rolling it out regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Roberts, Fundraising Manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re very grateful to Morro for this generous donation which will go a long way towards important research into heart and circulatory diseases – one of the biggest killers in the UK.

As well as making the donation, Morro invited the BHF to provide CPR and defibrillator training recently

“Our team enjoyed visiting Morro to administer the CPR and defibrillator training and the team there were enthusiastic to learn how to respond if a situation arises.”

For further details on Morro Partnerships, visit https://morropartnerships.co.uk/.

For further details on the British Heart Foundation, please visit https://www.bhf.org.uk/.