Large audience applauds Long Clawson Primary School’s production of Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits

In the final week of spring term, the children at Long Clawson Primary School put on two outstanding performances of ‘Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits.’

The show, at Long Clawson Village Hall, was really well received and watched by an audience of nearly 300.

Year 6 took the lead roles, supported by those in Years 1 to 5.

All performed with aplomb, and managed to deliver the slap-stick humour brilliantly. With incredible scenery, costumes and lighting, the show was a riot of colour and extreme professionalism.

Head teacher Jane Dawda said: “The children had a wonderful time showcasing their singing, dancing and acting talents, making their teachers and parents incredible proud.”