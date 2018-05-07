Landlords toast 10 years with pub award from Melton CAMRA

Have your say

A country pub ran by landlords who have been at the helm almost a decade has won Melton CAMRA’s Pub of the Year Award 2018.

The family-friendly Blue Bell Inn in Hoby, is well-known for its popular restaurant and fine range of Everards and guest beers.

The business, which is run by Mike Lynn and Clare Highton employs a dozen staff and prides itself on “quality and consistency.”

The Melton Mowbray Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) presented a certificate to the team last month.

Kevin Billson, chairman of Melton CAMRA, said: “The Blue Bell manages to be a typical local pub to the inhabitants of Hoby and the surrounding villages including running two petanque teams and a skittles team that recently won the league.

“The pub is also a popular refreshment stop for ramblers and cyclists with its beer garden overlooking the Wreake Valley.”

The Blue Bell encapsulates everything that CAMRA are looking for in a pub.

Landlord Mr Lynn said: “We’re delighted to win this award and it came as a big surprise.

“It’s great to be recognised for the hard work we put in.

“Thank you to all our customers who contribute to making the place a success.”