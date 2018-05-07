Landlords toast 10 years with pub award from Melton CAMRA

Melton CAMRA chairman Kevin Billson with landlords Mike Lynn and Clare Highton at the Blue Bell, Hoby, which has been named CAMRA Melton Area Pub Of The Year 2018
A country pub ran by landlords who have been at the helm almost a decade has won Melton CAMRA’s Pub of the Year Award 2018.

The family-friendly Blue Bell Inn in Hoby, is well-known for its popular restaurant and fine range of Everards and guest beers.

The business, which is run by Mike Lynn and Clare Highton employs a dozen staff and prides itself on “quality and consistency.”

The Melton Mowbray Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) presented a certificate to the team last month.

Kevin Billson, chairman of Melton CAMRA, said: “The Blue Bell manages to be a typical local pub to the inhabitants of Hoby and the surrounding villages including running two petanque teams and a skittles team that recently won the league.

“The pub is also a popular refreshment stop for ramblers and cyclists with its beer garden overlooking the Wreake Valley.”

The Blue Bell encapsulates everything that CAMRA are looking for in a pub.

Landlord Mr Lynn said: “We’re delighted to win this award and it came as a big surprise.

“It’s great to be recognised for the hard work we put in.

“Thank you to all our customers who contribute to making the place a success.”