Invitation to join Melton’s musical theatre group in 2023

The cast of 'Dracula - The Musical' pictured at their recent Melton Theatre production

The Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) is a non-profit, community group organized by a committee of volunteers and it relies on people giving their free time to put on its popular shows.

The company is back performing at Melton Theatre, following its closure due to Covid and then major renovations, with My Fair Lady and The Addams Family pencilled in for the coming year.

It has an incredibly rich history, having been formed just a year after the end of the First World War in 1919 under its original name of The Melton Mowbray Amateur Operatic Society, by legendary conductor, Sir Malcom Sargent.

Cast members of The Melton Musical Theatre Company's 1967 production of The Pyjama Game

Now, over 100 years later TMMTC is the longest running theatre group in Melton Mowbray.

Fresh from a successful run of Dracula the Musical at the town theatre – their first full musical production in three years – the company are keen to invite interested locals to get in touch if they are interested in finding out more.

Committee member Amy Beale said: “The continued existence of TMMTC relies on the support and involvement of the local community.

“We have some fantastic volunteers who support us with marketing, prop sourcing and coordination, costumes, set and scenery set up and movement, sound and tech and front-of-house selling ticket and programmes.

Dress rehearsals for a production of The Melton Musical Theatre Company from a few years back

“We are always looking for new members, whether you have performance experience or just want to try something new.”

Amy added: “I joined the company when I was aged in my 20s having never performed before.

"The buzz of show week is such a rewarding experience for all involved. It is a real team effort. It is also a great chance to get to know other people locally.”

TMMTC is open to adults of all ages, but also teenagers and children depending on the relevance of the show.

Members pay a small annual membership fee and a show levy, to help cover rehearsal costs.

Their next show is My Fair Lady at Melton Theatre, from June 14 to 17 – the classic tale of Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle’s, comic transition to high society lady under the tutelage of the rude, highly intelligent and socially inept Professor Higgins.

Auditions for lead roles took place in December at Sage Cross Methodist Church.

People must be a member to audition for a specific role or to start a production in the ensemble.

My Fair Lady rehearsals begin in January and are, for the most part, on Tuesday evenings for all cast and Wednesdays for leads.The company is also interested in hearing from people with experience who would be interested in being a director, musical director of choreographer of future shows, starting with The Addams Family in November.

Anyone interested in joining to perform as lead characters or in the ensemble or to work back stage in one of the variety of roles is invited to click HERE for further details or follow the company through their Facebook page, The Melton Musical Theatre Company.