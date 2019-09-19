Investigation launched after paraglider crashes near Melton

An investigation has been launched after a paraglider pilot crashed into a hedge near Melton last night (Wednesday).

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7.30pm on Saxby Road with an air ambulance and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) in attendance.

It is not yet known if the pilot suffered any injuries when his paraglider came down.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called at 7.30pm to reports of a paraglider having crashed into a hedge.

“We were called to assist with managing the traffic following the incident.

“The incident is now being looked into by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), a government branch of the Department for Transport which looks into the cause of air incidents, said it was conducting a detailed correspondence investigation, which can take up to three months.

An AAIB spokesperson told the Melton Times: “An accident in the Melton Mowbray area has been reported to us and we are investigating.”

The Melton Times is awaiting comment from EMAS on the extent of any injuries sustained by the pilot in the incident.