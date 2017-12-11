Impressive acts win judges over in final of Vale’s Got Talent contest

Because of the high standard of performance in the eighth season of Vale’s Got Talent, the judges had a tough time deciding the top three, let alone choosing the winner.

Twenty acts, from areas including Melton, competed against each other on Friday, to win a trophy and a share of a £700 prize pot from the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club.

President of the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club Adrian Cresswell presenting Joe Cheetham with �100 for finishing third PHOTO: Supplied

Rotarian David Garment said: “Every year we continue to be surprised by not only the standard of the performances but also by the size of the audience.

“We moved to the Cotgrave Welfare Scheme Social Club this year because we needed a larger venue, and thank goodness we did because we completely filled it!”

The winner of the competition was 17-year-old guitarist Charlie Fearon, who wowed the audience with his own composition, a piece which, as yet has no name, as he only composed it two days before. He won £300 and intends to perform at Melton Folk Trail next Sunday.

Second place went to dancers Ria and Safia, who gave a very moving performance. They went home with a prize of £150.

President of the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club Adrian Cresswell presenting Ria and Safiya with �150 for finishing second PHOTO: Supplied

Third place, and a prize of £100 went to guitarist Joe Cheetham, who gave a raw, brash and compelling performance as he effortlessly eased his way through a complex set.

The four judges also decided to give a further three acts an award of particular commendation. These were dancers Katie Rider and Jess Starling, who entertained the audience with the very amusing comic dance routine; dancer Poppy Abbott, who performed a modern dance routine with superb moves and a great story line; and singer Felicity Turner, who sang The Writing’s On The Wall and A Nightingale Sang In Barkley Square. Each received £50.

This year’s contest has supported Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Dictionary 4 Life project, Vale First Responders, Bingham And District Audio Magazine, Ash Lea School, Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern and the Memory Cafe in Cotgrave.

Vale’s Got Talent (season nine) will take place next year around the same dates.

The finalists PHOTO: Supplied

To see YouTube clips of performances from the final visit https://www.youtube.com/user/dunpen/videos or for more information http://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1697