Hot tips for short a stay in Iceland

The beautiful Sky Lagoon is a haven of calm

Tara O’Rourke enjoys an otherworldly wonderland

Our family is sitting in a cave with an open view of the ocean at the spectacular Sky Lagoon near Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital.

It feels like a dream come true to enjoy the country’s outdoor bathing culture. The whole scene at the Sky Lagoon, less than a 15-minute drive from Reykjavik, is like being in a movie. The black rocks and natural geothermal infinity pool conjure up an out-of-this-world environment. Enjoying a Passion Fruit Martini or beer or rhubarb crush as we stand in the hot water adds to the dream. Just pay with your handy wrist band and stay relaxed!

This is iconic Iceland and we are joined during this unforgettable experience by locals and tourists alike. After the seven ‘rituals’ of heat, steam and cold water in the aforementioned cave, our skin was glowing and so soft and I would say stayed soft for weeks after.

Drive through the stunning Icelandic landscape

We could have gone native by sharing a communal changing room when we arrived - the locals are not shy about nakedness - but chose private changing rooms. Then we stepped into this hazy wonderland through a cave that would not be out of place in a Bond movie.

The experience is quite simply amazing. We all wanted to go back. But we had more to discover during our short stay in Iceland. The Lava Show was fascinating and insightful. The idea behind it is to recreate a volcanic eruption by heating real lava to a temperature of 1100°C and then pouring it into an exhibition space filled with people.

As soon as the lava entered the exhibition space, we felt the temperature rise immediately. It was a sensory experience of sight, smell and heat, although we were safe in our seats! The lava used comes from the Katla eruption of 1918 and the source material is basaltic tephra, better known as the basaltic sand that covers the black sand beaches on the south coast of Iceland.

Our teenagers especially enjoyed it. The show promises and delivers with some amazing facts and visual aids to understanding about Iceland’s 130 volcanoes and how this impacts daily life.

The water ritual at Sky Lagoon

Also a must is either an organised or self-guided tour around the Golden Circle of natural attractions just outside Reykjavik - a 147-mile tour of three of Iceland’s most spectacular sights.

We chose to cut out one of the stops to save time - Pingvellir the site of Iceland’s first parliament and also where two continental tectonic plates collide. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But not to be missed was Geysir, a geothermal field where you can watch the spectacular explosions of boiling water and steam (and from where geysers get their name).

The biggest geyser known as Strokkur gives a performance every five to seven minutes sending a spout of water 30 metres in the air so it doesn't disappoint. Another, Blesi, is surrounded by a turquoise pool.

Gullfoss waterfall was next - actually two waterfalls with water tumbling along a gully carved out over thousands of years. The basic tour can take around five hours, but we chose to add in a trip to a tomato farm (fruit grown with the aid of the geothermal heat from the ground) where we enjoyed a delicious lunch.

Hallgrímskirkja, the largest Lutheran church in Iceland, stands at the centre of downtown Reykjavik

Top tips: book a whale watching tour from Reykjavik; try budget meals such as hot dogs as eating out is very expensive. We loved Le Kock for the best burgers we have ever eaten, the Dirty Harry and Tom Cruise do not disappoint - with Buffalo wings, of course. I also recommend Skaga, well known as one the best restaurants on the island. Hlemmur food hall is not to be missed for a selection of dishes from around the world; for breakfast choose Braud bakery for warm cinnamon buns straight out of the oven and freshly baked sourdough that is sliced for you to make sandwiches for the day’s adventure; shop at Bonus - cheaper than supermarkets; park in P3 (zone 3) which is inexpensive and just an extra 3-5 mins walk from the centre; bring a water bottle as you can fill it up everywhere and save money on drinks. Icelandic water is very good for you! Lastly, remember not to stand on moss, it takes decades for it to grow over the cold lava.

We were all sorry to say “Vertu blessaður”, goodbye, to Iceland. It was awesome.

More information on Iceland at www.visiticeland.com

For the Sky Lagoon, visit www.skylagoon.com/is/

Tickets for The Lava Show start from £38pp (adults) and £20pp (children). Visit www.lavashow.com to book.