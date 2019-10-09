Hose Village Hall set to reopen a year after devastating fire

Hose residents will finally get to use their village hall again on Friday evening just over a year after it was badly damaged in a devastating fire.

The loss of the Harby Lane building, which is 50 years old next month, has been a huge blow to the community as it was used extensively by the school, community groups, clubs and by families for parties.

Chairman Brian Keevil (left) and treasurer Ian Smith pictured outside Hose village hall following last year's devastating fire EMN-190910-162053001

And it will reopen at 6pm tomorrow with the annual Hose Feast and a celebration event with live music.

Village hall committee chair Brian Keevil told the Melton Times: “The roof has been repaired, there is a new stage, a new ceiling and the hall has been totally refurbished.

“It has been frustrating not to be able to use the building, but everyone is excited it will be reopening.

“Every day people have been asking me how the renovations are going.”