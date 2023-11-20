Firefighters have this afternoon (Monday) rescued a horse from a muddy ditch near Melton Mowbray.

Melton firefighters responded to the incident

A crew from the town fire station was assisted by a technical rescue team from the the city’s Southern Fire Station in the incident, off Rotherby Lane at Frisby-on-the-Wreake.

A call was received at 1.20pm reporting that the animal was unable to get out of a deep muddy bog.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from the owner of a horse, which was trapped in a muddy bog up to its chest.

“On arrival the incident was confirmed as a horse being stuck in a ditch which was partially submerged in water.”

A vet was called out to assess the condition of the stricken animal before the fire service’s technical rescue team worked on a plan.