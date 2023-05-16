News you can trust since 1859
Horse dies after being stuck in muddy field

A horse has sadly died after becoming stuck in mud in a field at Long Clawson.

By Nick Rennie
Published 16th May 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:37 BST
Melton firefighters were deployed to the scene
Melton firefighters were deployed to the scene

Firefighters from Melton station were deployed to the incident, on Melton Road, in a bid to help the 23-year-old animal.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The owner called reporting their horse was stuck in mud on its side.

“When the fire service arrived, they found a 400kg horse found collapsed in mud, lying on its side."

A vet sedated the stricken animal and a technical rescue team attempted to remove it to an adjacent field using strops and a slide sheet.

But the spokesperson added: “Attempts to move the horse using farm equipment were unsuccessful and unfortunately the horse passed away due to natural causes.”

The incident happened on Sunday morning after being reported at 10am.

The Melton fire crew were joined at the scene by a technical rescue team from the city’s Southern Fire Station.

