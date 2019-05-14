Historic artefacts are wowing visitors to Melton’s museum

Have your say

Some of the finest historical artefacts ever to be displayed at Melton Carnegie Museum have gone on show this week.

Among the items expected to bump up attendance figures at the Thorpe End premises is part of an Anglo-Saxon sword dating back to between 500 and 700AD.

Helen Sharp, archaeology manager for Leicestershire County Council Museums, with a selection of Bronze Age artifacts found locally EMN-190514-150625001

It is one of 50 items being displayed there for the first time.

They arrived with dozens of historic artefacts which were returned to the museum following a painstaking process to clean them by experts in Leicester.

Helen Sharp, archeology manager for Leicestershire County Council Museums, said: “The sword is silver gilt and is beautifully decorated.

“It was found by metal detectorists in Scalford in 2016.

Part of the Welby Bronze Age hoard on display at Melton Carnegie Museum EMN-190514-150613001

“It has a very high level of workmanship and I’m sure visitors will enjoy looking at it.”

Other new artefacts include an old cremation urn which was found buried at Sproxton and items from the Bronze Age Welby hoard.

Ms Sharp said: “We also have a Viking broach found by Melton melton detectorists locally.

“It’s very impressive and because it was made in Scandinavia it is further evidence that the Vikings came over to settle in the Melton area.”

The museum now has new cases so items can be displayed more attractively.

Ms Sharp added: “We will also soon be using digital labels so visitors can tap on a panel and see more informatiion if they want to.”