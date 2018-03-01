Heavy snow causes disruption for residents across the Melton borough

Have your say

More heavy snow has caused disruption for residents across the the Melton borough this morning (Thursday).

Police report that the A607 between Waltham and Grantham is blocked because lorries and cars have become stuck in the snow.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Public transport has also been badly affected with all Centrebus services in the Melton, Oakham, Loughborough, Grantham and Nottingham areas suspended due to the adverse weather conditions.

Melton Council has cancelled all bin collections today and instead hopes to make them on Saturday.

Friday’s scheduled collections will not be affected unless the weather worsens tomororw, the council said today.

Priory Belvoir School, at Bottesford, is closed today but many schools have remained open, including Long Field Academy, John Ferneley College, Swallowdale, Melton Vale 16 and Brownlow, in Melton, plus Somerby School and Captain’s Close, Asfordby.

A number of schools have announced they will not open tomorrow because of the weather forecast, including Long Field Academy and Swallowdale Primary School in Melton.

The Venue youth club has cancelled its weekly sessions today at Phoenix House in Melton.

The scheduled big clean-up in Melton tomorrow (Friday) has been postponed because of the continuing heavy snow.

An army of volunteers, including councillors, police officers, business people and residents, were due to meet at the town’s Fairmead Children’s Centre at 10am.

Melton Council had organised the event to coincide with the nationwide Great British Spring Clean but it will now be held on Friday March 16, weather permitting.

If you have taken any photos showing the extent of the snow in the Melton borough over the last couple of days please email them to nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk and we will publish the best ones.