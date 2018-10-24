Patients of a Melton dental practice are told it is to close

A Melton dental practice is to close at the end of next month partly because of problems recruiting dentists.

Patients at the mydentist surgery on Asfordby Road have been told to find services elsewhere by December 1.

It is understood that staff will be made redundant as a result of the impending closure.

A letter sent out to patients by the practice team explains: “The reason for this decision is a result of difficulties experienced in recruiting dentists and ongoing running costs, which have prevented the practice team from operating sustainably.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and we are very sorry we are no longer able to provid dental services at this practice.”

Patients have been told that all courses of treatment will be completed, or referred to another practice, by November 30.

They are being advised to approach the JDRM Dental Care surgery, which opened in Nottingham Street earlier this year, to access NHS services.

Ruby Mahal, clinical director for the business, confirmed that patients were welcome to relocate to the JDRM Melton practice.

She said: “We are glad to welcome new team dentists and some team members from mydentist, so the patients from there may see a familiar face, just under the family-friendly approach of JDRM Dental Care, or they may wish to explore new JDRM dentists.”

The surgery has thrived, she said, since it opened just under a year ago in the former Sit and Settle cafe premises.

She added: “We have expanded and have installed a third surgery and have the fourth surgery ready for installation in the coming weeks to allow us to accommodate the patients.

“We are also opening our doors at our branches in Oakham and Loughborough, where we are also open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm, so will gladly welcome patients there too.”

Other NHS options for patients, suggested by the closing Melton practice, are its other mydentist surgeries at Loughborough, Oakham or Nottingham.

Patients who have private treatment or hygiene plans will be contacted to discuss their options by staff at mydentist.