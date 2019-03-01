Melton GP patients told to re-register for online appointments and prescriptions

Patients who like to book appointments and order prescriptions online at Melton’s Latham House are being advised to re-register their details with the GP practice’s new clinical computer system.

Staff at the Sage Cross Street surgery are moving on to a new SystmOne on March 20 because they say it will be more beneficial for their needs and for patients.

Patients’ existing log-in information will no longer work from March 12 and the practice warns services may be adversely affected while its staff are trained on the new set-up.

Latham House say in a statement: “This is a major piece of work for the practice team and we ask for your help, support and patience over the coming weeks.

“There may be some disruption to services leading up to and during the ‘Go-Live’ week.

“Clinics will be reduced so that staff can receive training on the new system.”

Patients have been urged to register with their own email address for booking appointments and ordering prescriptions online through the new clinical computer system.

The surgery’s statement gives the following advice to patients: “Please ensure the practice has your correct email address so they can email you a new username and PIN for your SystmOnline online access, thus allowing you to make online bookings and order your repeat prescriptions.

“If you currently share an email address with a member of your family, due to data protection, this will no longer be permitted.

“All patients will need a unique email address.”

The practice warns that it cannot process any repeat prescription requested via Patient Access after 6pm today (Friday).