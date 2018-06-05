Keep smiling at Melton’s JDRM Dental and get oral health advice

It is time to flash those pearly whites as National Smile Month heads to Melton.

JDRM Dental is celebrating the event, which is taking place from May 14 to June 14 aiming to promote and raise awareness of good oral health and hygiene.

The practise is educating its customers about how to look after their teeth. Sugar in diets and food and drinks to avoid are subjects they are focusing on.

On Friday the surgery offered free oral health advice to children and gave out goody bags and sugar free cakes.