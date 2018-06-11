Former cancer sufferer from Melton raises hundreds with charity cycle around Rutland Water

A Melton pensioner who recovered from prostate cancer has raised around £700 for a charity which supports sufferers by cycling around Rutland Water.

Bob White, a former police officer, pedalled 22 miles in his circuit of the reservoir, near Oakham, with his step-grand-daughter Joni.

Bob (71), one of the founders of a Melton support group for men with prostate cancer and their families, said: “We completed the ride successfully and raised much more than I anticipated which I am absolutely delighted about.”

Bob and Joni were taking part in the ‘Cycle to the Moon’ fundraising campaign, which aims to raise £250,000 towards the Tackle Prostate Cancer cause - which represents £1 for every mile between Earth and the moon.