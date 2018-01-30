Have your say on plans to close Melton family centres

Leicestershire County Council has launched a 12-week consultation into proposals to save £3.8 million by streamlining its ‘early help’ services.

It the plans are approved, vulnerable families will no longer be supported at The Cove, in Sysonby Street, The Edge, on Dalby Road, and Fairmead, on Drummond Walk. They would instead all have to attend a new set-up at Venture House in the town.

The council says 290 fewer families would be able to access services across the county with the number of support buildings reducing from 40 to just 15.

Sir Alan has met with officials at both County Hall and Melton Council to discuss the controversial proposals, which have been condemned by many families.

The MP told the Melton Times: “I have looked carefully at the proposals that will affect my constituents and intend to follow the matter very closely over the coming months.

“I would encourage everyone who might be affected by these changes to respond to Leicestershire County Council’s consultation which runs until April 22.”

Go to www.leicestershire.gov.uk/earlyhelp to give your views to the consultation.

Paper copies are available by calling 0116 3053416.