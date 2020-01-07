Have your say on design of future Melton developments

Residents across the Melton borough will get a chance to have a say on how new developments are designed as part of a major consultation exercise.

Melton Council is holding a series of public engagement events next week, at Somerby, Waltham, Old Dalby and Melton, to help compile a new planning blueprint which will influence the look of future buildings.

The Design of New Development Supplementary Planning Document will set out how new development can be designed to successfully fit into its setting, and reflect local character.

It will also cover a wide range of practical design issues such as providing sufficient parking, waste and recycling facilities and guidance to help developers achieve higher environmental standards, including addressing climate change and enhancing habitats and biodiversity.

Councillor Leigh Higgins, the portfolio holder for growth and prosperity said, “This is a great opportunity to guide the future image of local places and contribute to the prosperity and attractiveness of Melton Borough as a place to live, work and visit, now and in the future.”

The drop-in engagement sessions are open to all and give attendees an opportunity to learn more about the new document, give their views on design matters in their area and speak with council officers.

They will be held as follows:

Tuesday January 14, from 4.30pm to 8pm at Somerby Memorial Hall; Wednesday January 15, 4pm to 8pm, at Waltham Village Hall; Thursday January 16, 4pm to 8pm, at Old Dalby Village Hall and Friday January 17, from 4pm to 8pm, at Melton Council’s Parkside office.

Those who cannot attend are invited to contact the council directly, either online at www.meltonplan.co.uk/design-spd, via email to planningpolicy@melton.gov.uk or over the phone on 01664 502322.