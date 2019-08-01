Grubs and scorpions on menu at Melton’s newest food festival

Melton’s newest food festival is next month set to serve up a range of unusual dishes containing scorpions, grubs and animals’ testicles.

The Rare Foods Festival will be hosted by Round Corner Brewing at its base at Melton Livestock Market, on the afternoon of Saturday September 14.

The Rare Food Festival will be held in Melton for the first time in September EMN-190108-160405001

It has been timed to coincide with the market’s annual Traditional and Native Breeds Show and Sale, which will held on the Friday and Saturday.

Visitors will also get the chance to take on brewery co-founder and master brewer, Colin Paige, in eating a smorgasbord of rare foods in an eating challenge in the brewery taproom.

Melton Charcuterie will provide dishes including harissa-coated bull’s testicles, cow’s uterus and cockerel’s comb for this.

Mr Paige said: “We will hosting 10 to 20 rare food producers in the market with an emphasis on rare cuts of meat and unusual animals, plus of course local delicacies such as pies and Stilton cheese.

“All foods will be prepared and served by amazing restaurants and food businesses from across the country and accompanied by what we think is the best beer in the world.

“We anticipate bringing hundreds of new visitors on site from around the East Midlands and nationally to see the rare animals in the morning and eat rare foods and drink in the afternoon.”

The brewery, which was launched in December last year, is keen to play its part in consolidating Melton’s reputation as the rural food capital of the UK.

Owners want to estalish a range of beers to rival the status of protected local foods such as Melton pork pies and Stilton cheese.

In its short history, the company’s Gunmetal Black Lager has already been named the best draft lager in the world at the International Brewing Awards.