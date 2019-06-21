Get ready to ‘Paint The Town Red’ in Melton

Preparations are going well for the third annual Paint The Town Red event in Melton.

There will again be plenty of family entertainment when it takes place on Sunday June 30, thanks to sponsorship from Samworth Brothers and the Melton BID.

Maia and Jack Paige learn all about traditional childrens' toys with Heather Woodhouse from the Carnegie Museum at Paint The Town Red EMN-190621-091546001

Attractions will include the ever popular climbing wall, hired this year from Melton Scouts and funded again this year by Melton Mowbray Building Society.

Staff at Melton Carnegie Museum are bringing vintage toys and Rutland Book Nook will provide a cosy corner for children to sit and read.

Local farmer Brenda Featherstone will be back with her rare breed sheep and local dog breeder Elaine Grummitt is looking forward to hosting another Fun Dog Show. Visitors will also be able to see and hold birds of prey.

A donation from the Melton Times/Ragdale Spa Make It Happen Fund has paid for heritage crafters, including a coracle maker, basket weaver and copper to attend.

Event organiser Sharon Astill, who urged local people to support the event, which will run from 10am until 4pm, said: “Our visitors were intrigued by the craftspeople last year and we know they will be just as excited to learn that a donation from NFU Mutual’s has enabled us to invite Leicestershire and Rutland Beekeeper’s Association (LRBKA) along to our event with their observation hive.

“This will give people the opportunity to look right inside a bee’s hive without the need to wear protective clothing or the risk of being stung.”

Throughout the day Melton’s Mr Pork Pie, Dickinson and Morris managing director Stephen Hallam, will be hosting pie-making demos outside Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe and local craftsman Mark Taylor will be demonstrating his chainsaw carving skills on High Street.

This year, Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes will be attending to share their story of the amazing work their volunteers do.

Classic car and motorcycle owners are invited to pull up along side them and display their vehicles along Nottingham Street.

Local food producers, including Sloeberry Spirits, Brockleby’s Pies and Feast and the Furious, have booked to come to the event as well as a number of talented local crafters offering a range of crafted items that will include hand-made jewellery, hand-carved walking sticks and brightly coloured crocheted items.

Organic Meats from Pick’s BBQ and the Ginny Whinny Bar, a converted horsebox, will head up the refreshment offering and there will be benches in and around the market square for people to relax and take in the sights and sounds.

Paint The Town Red will also support local charities, including Friends of Melton Project and Twyford Recreation Ground, to give them an opportunity to raise both funds and awareness of their services.

There will be plenty of live entertainment at the event, with the talented students from Performing Stars Academy and Asfordby Primary School strutting their stuff.

The Green Man is also expected to make an appearance, performing on his magical flute and spreading tales of magic and folklore.

Mrs Astill, who also organises the annual Victorian Christmas Fayre, is thrilled with the level of interest in Paint The Town Red and was delighted with the turnout last year.

She added: “Last year’s performers and participants jumped at the opportunity to return to Melton for this event and it has, with funding and support, every possibility of growing bigger and bigger so we urge people to come along and join in the fun.”

Go online at merakimarketsandevents@outlook.com for more information about the event.