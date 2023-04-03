Game Set and Match for Melstrum!
Melstrum, Melton's award-winning Ukulele Orchestra has raised £450 for LOROS, the Leicestershire hospice, with a concert a at local tennis club.
By Sarah BowieContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
Hamilton Tennis Club's Pie Night patrons were treated to a toe-tapping evening of songs and strumming from Melstrum.
The group, which has raised over £10,000 for charities over the years, received generous donations from the audience.If you would like Melstrum to play atyour event ,head over to their website at melstrum.co.uk to find details of how to book.