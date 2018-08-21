Fundraisers abseil 150ft down the side of Liverpool Cathedral for Melton Parkinson’s Support Group

Four fundraisers have raised £3,000 by abseiling 150ft down Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral to show their support for Melton Parkinson’s Support Group.

The quartet who overcame their natural fears and anxieties included Glynis Tipper, daughter Angela Almond, Gina Mees and Michael Pszenyczniak.

Apprehensive, this was no mean feat for Glynis who turns 70 next year and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, and it was nice to do this challenge with my daughter by my side who graduated at the cathedral.

“It just goes to show that despite having Parkinson’s you can still aim high and achieve many things.”

Gina who is afraid of heights admitted to being mind numbingly terrified of the descent. She said she was determined to raise money in a slightly different way and that the abseil was nothing compared with the challenges her mum Hilary, a Parkinson’s sufferer, faces on a daily basis.

Michael, the most relaxed of the four, abseiled to remember the year of his 60th birthday.

The group were supported by friends and family including Christine Radford who runs the Melton Parkinson’s Support Group, which meets on the third Thursday of the month from 1.30pm, at The Venue, Phoenix House.