Four people injured in A606 collision

Four people were injured when two vehicles were in collision on the A606 near Melton yesterday (Easter Monday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:07 BST
Police were deployed to the scene

Emergency services were called out to the incident, which happened at 10.15am at the crossroad with Old Dalby and Long Clawson.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Two vehicles were involved.

"Four people were injured but their injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.”

Firefighters were also deployed to the scene along with the local air ambulance.

The road was reopened at 3.35pm.