Four casualties in Old Dalby road collision
Four people have been injured this morning (Friday) after two vehicles collided at Old Dalby.
Station Road is currently closed while emergency services deal with the aftermath of the incident, which happened at 9.15am.
Two crews of firefighters from the Melton Mowbray station attended the scene along with crew members from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and police officers.
One person had to be cut free from the wreckage of one of the vehicles but no update has been given on their condition.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from EMAS reporting a two-vehicle head-on road traffic collision.
"One male casualty was trapped and all other occupants of the vehicles self-extricated prior to arrival of the fire service.
“There are four casualties in total and the extrication of the male casualty is in progress.”
Police say the road remains closed while firefighters and ambulance personnel continue their work at the scene.