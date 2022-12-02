Police officers are at the scene

Station Road is currently closed while emergency services deal with the aftermath of the incident, which happened at 9.15am.

Two crews of firefighters from the Melton Mowbray station attended the scene along with crew members from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and police officers.

One person had to be cut free from the wreckage of one of the vehicles but no update has been given on their condition.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from EMAS reporting a two-vehicle head-on road traffic collision.

"One male casualty was trapped and all other occupants of the vehicles self-extricated prior to arrival of the fire service.

“There are four casualties in total and the extrication of the male casualty is in progress.”

