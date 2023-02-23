The Anne of Cleves pub in Melton Mowbray painted by Harold Coates in 1999 and which is one of the pictures he is currently exhibiting in the town museum

Harold Coates was deputy head at The Mount Special School, on Leicester Road for 20 years until his retirement in 1991.

Every working day he drove the 12 miles from his home at Thurmaston to the school and the memories of his journeys stayed with him.

So much so that he began illustrating the scenes when he took up water colour painting in his retirement and his work is now on display at Melton Carnegie Museum.

The pictures, which are on display in the community cabinet in the foyer of the Thorpe End museum, feature various buildings and views seen along the A607, staring starting with Harold’s own home, including views of Melton town centre and ending with scenes of children arriving at The Mount School and playing in the playground.

Mr Coates said: “The pictures show those buildings, views and other items I found of interest on my journey.

"I also included vehicles I used during that period.”

Scenes captured in his paintings in the exhibition cover Thurmaston, Syston, Rearsby, Brooksby and Kirby Bellars, as well as Melton.

There are also depictions of Melton Mowbray Market, the Anne of Cleves pub and the Almshouses on Burton Street.

The watercolours are also reproduced in a limited edition book to go with the exhibition and some of the views are available as postcards.