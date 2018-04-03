Flood alert issued for villages on River Wreake near Melton

Residents living in villages near the River Wreake to the west of Melton have suffered flooding following the recent spell of heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the area and warned motorists about the dangers of walking or driving through flooded roads and footpaths.

Levels on the river have remained high with flooding of low lying agricultural land and roads around Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby on the Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake, as well as farmland at Hoby, Brooksby, Thrussington, Ratcliffe and Syston.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “We urge residents to prepare, remain vigilant and avoid walking and driving through flood water.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will endeavour to update this message by this morning (Tuesday) or as the situation changes.”

If you have any photos of flooded areas in the Melton borough please email them to nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk and let us know where they were taken.