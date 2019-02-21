First block of new Melton public toilets is opened

One of Melton’s new town centre public toilet blocks was opened slightly ahead of schedule this week but residents and visitors will have to wait until the end of next month for the other loos to be available.

Melton Council has spent £400,000 building new semi-automated modern lavatories which, it says, will save the Council Tax-payer £60,000 a year.

The new St Mary's Way public toilets have been opened by Melton Council EMN-190221-110951001

The newly-built St Mary’s Way toilet block was opened on Monday and replaces the previous loos there which were demolished last year.

Work is continuing on the new lavatories on Wilton Road and they should be open by the end of March, with the existing nearby loos being kept open in the meantime.

Builders were first on site to work on the toilets back in July last year but the council say the schemes have been delayed due to ‘issues regarding underground utilities and other connection issues’.

The council has not had to pay any extra fees, though, as a result of the additional time it has taken to build them.

Counicil leader, Joe Orson, said: “Having modern, welcoming amenities in Melton Mowbray is an essential component of enhancing our town for both residents and visitors alike.

“We are committed to investing in and developing Melton as an attractive place to live, work and visit and building upon our already excellent offering for tourism in the Rural Capital of Food.”