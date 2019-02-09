Firefighters tackle chimney fire in Melton

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted last night (Friday) after fire broke out in the chimney of a Melton house.

A crew from the town station were joined with a team with an aerial ladder platform from Birstall at the incident, which happened in Nottingham Road at 6.11pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a domestic dwelling where the chimney was involved in fire as the occupants were using an open fire.

“Crews attended and requested the aerial ladder platform for better access to the chimney.”

The ladder platform and a hose reel were used to extinguish the fire.