Firefighters tackle bin lorry blaze in Melton

Firefighters were deployed to the incident

Onlookers reported seeing ‘huge flames’ coming from the roof and the back of the lorry as it was driven along Leicester Road around 1pm.

Some people said it appeared at that the driver appeared oblivious to the blaze for a period.

A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council told the Melton Times: “We are aware of the incident to one of our waste vehicles operated by Biffa, as this is an ongoing situation the extent or cause of the damage is not yet known.

“We can confirm that the vehicle is now located at our waste depot, with the fire service on-site.

“There is potential to be disruption to the service today, but this will be confirmed as more details emerge.”

There has been no information given on whether anyone was injured.