Firefighters rescue person from blazing Melton flat

The fire service attended the incident EMN-211129-083342001

Two crews from the town station and another from Oakham were deployed to the incident on Bentley Street on Saturday.

The alert was sounded at 5.35pm, with police officers and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service attending the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received to a domestic fire and on arrival it was confirmed as a flat fire.

“One casualty was rescued from a first floor window using a nine-metre ladder and taken to hospital via road ambulance.”