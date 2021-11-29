Firefighters rescue person from blazing Melton flat
A casualty was taken to hospital after being rescued by firefighters from a blazing flat in Melton.
Two crews from the town station and another from Oakham were deployed to the incident on Bentley Street on Saturday.
The alert was sounded at 5.35pm, with police officers and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service attending the scene.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received to a domestic fire and on arrival it was confirmed as a flat fire.
“One casualty was rescued from a first floor window using a nine-metre ladder and taken to hospital via road ambulance.”
Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a positive pressure ventilation fan and one covering jet to tackle the fire.