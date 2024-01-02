A woman was rescued by firefighters after her car got stuck in floodwaters.

Firefighters responded to a flooded road incident

The incident happened on Broome Lane at East Goscote shortly before 9am on New Year’s Eve.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from the city’s Eastern Station to help the motorist.

A spokesperson said: “We got a call from police requesting fire service assistance to a female stuck in her vehicle in floodwater.

“The car was stuck in floodwater near to the entrance to Beedles Lake Golf Course.

"Broome Lane was extensively flooded and police put a road closure in place at both sides.

"The occupant of the vehicle was walked to a place of safety with assistance from the fire service.”

