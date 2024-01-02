Firefighters rescue motorist stuck in floodwaters
The incident happened on Broome Lane at East Goscote shortly before 9am on New Year’s Eve.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from the city’s Eastern Station to help the motorist.
A spokesperson said: “We got a call from police requesting fire service assistance to a female stuck in her vehicle in floodwater.
“The car was stuck in floodwater near to the entrance to Beedles Lake Golf Course.
"Broome Lane was extensively flooded and police put a road closure in place at both sides.
"The occupant of the vehicle was walked to a place of safety with assistance from the fire service.”
Flooded roads continued to cause problems yesterday (New Year’s Day) with Leicestershire Police posting on social media that they ‘had a lot of reports of road traffic collisions and broken down vehicles across the county due to standing surface water’.