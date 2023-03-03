Firefighters were alerted to the incident

A crew from the Oakham fire station was deployed to a property on Owston Road, Knossington, shortly before 7.30am.

A specialist animal rescue team from the city’s Southern station was also sent to the incident.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it responded after receiving a call from the property owner who said a horse had fallen into the pool which has a cover over it.

A vet was also present and they sedated the animal to make the rescue easier.