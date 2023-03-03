Firefighters rescue horse from swimming pool
Firefighters rescued a horse after it fell into a swimming pool this morning (Friday).
A crew from the Oakham fire station was deployed to a property on Owston Road, Knossington, shortly before 7.30am.
A specialist animal rescue team from the city’s Southern station was also sent to the incident.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it responded after receiving a call from the property owner who said a horse had fallen into the pool which has a cover over it.
A vet was also present and they sedated the animal to make the rescue easier.
A spokesperson for the brigade said: “Our crews made use of the farmer’s mechanical equipment to aid the rescue of the animal and they used a light portable pump to empty the pool.“The horse was successfully rescued from the pool and was checked over by the vet before it was returned to its stables.”The crews were on scene for more than two hours.