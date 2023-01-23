The fire service were alerted

Crews from the town station, on Scalford Road, were alerted by the owners after their pets got into difficulties at Melton Country Park.

In one of the incidents, on Saturday afternoon, a dog fell through the ice on a frozen lake at the park.

Advertisement

An onlooker told the Melton Times: “The firefighters spent around 45 minutes throwing a rope but with no luck.

The lake at Melton Country Park

"The dog’s cries began to weaken and almost an hour had passed when another firefighter arrived with clothing which enabled him to walk on the ice for about 35 metres to reach the dog.”

Melton fire service posted on its Facebook page: “We have been called to Melton Country Park twice in two days to separate incidents of dogs falling through the ice.

Advertisement

“Luckily both incidents have had happy endings.”

Temperatures continue to hover around freezing point in the Melton borough this week.

Advertisement

And in an appeal to people walking their dogs in the country park or near any other watercourse, the brigade added in their post: “Please keep your fur babies on a lead near the water just for the next few days for there own good and for the safety of everyone.”