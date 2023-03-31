News you can trust since 1859
Firefighters deployed after blaze breaks out in bedroom of Melton house

Firefighters were alerted after the bedroom in a Melton house caught fire.

By Nick Rennie
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:25 BST
Fire crews were deployed from Melton station

Two crews from the town station were deployed to the scene, on Torrance Drive, where the occupier managed to extinguish the blaze before they arrived.

A lamp and a speaker were damaged by the fire, which is believed to have started accidentally through an electrical fault.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The occupier of property reported an electrical fire within a bedroom of the dwelling.

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed light smoke was issuing from the first floor of the dwelling.

"It was confirmed the fire had been put out by the occupier before the arrival of fire service.”

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a water hose reel and extinguisher to ensure the fire was under control.

The incident was reported on Tuesday evening at 6.50pm with fire crews on scene for an hour.

