Melton fire crews on their exercise at Belvoir Castle

Firefighters from both the Melton Mowbray and Grantham stations were deployed to the historic venue, which is on the border of both the Leicestershire and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services.

Members of Melton’s on-call and full-time crews were in attendance with Grantham crews to test the response plan and ensure they can work together.

They tested water supplies and looked at the salvage plan should an incident occur.