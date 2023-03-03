Firefighters carry out exercise at Belvoir Castle
Fire crews have been working at Belvoir Castle to test operations needed in the event of an incident there.
By Nick Rennie
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 9:55am
Firefighters from both the Melton Mowbray and Grantham stations were deployed to the historic venue, which is on the border of both the Leicestershire and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services.
Members of Melton’s on-call and full-time crews were in attendance with Grantham crews to test the response plan and ensure they can work together.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They tested water supplies and looked at the salvage plan should an incident occur.