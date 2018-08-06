Firefighters battle to stop Waltham blaze spreading to dog kennels

Have your say

Five fire crews acted quickly yesterday (Sunday) to prevent a blaze involving crops, agricultural machinery and a car from spreading towards a dog kennels at Waltham.

Firefighters from Melton, Grantham, Birstall and Leicester’s Eastern Station were deployed to the incident off Station Road, at 5.41pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The initial call received by fire control advised of a field of standing crop involved in fire and the caller ended the call.

“Three appliances were initially mobilised but the caller got back in touch to indicate that there was farm machinery involved and the fire was quickly spreading to a full kennels and it was not safe to evacuate the animals.”

The brigade said a field of corn measuring around 200 square metres was on fire, along with a car and a bailer.

The spokesperson added: “Two hose reel jets were used and crews prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby kennels.

“Farm machinery was used to create a fire break and remaining hot spots were damped down.”

A spokesperson at Melton Fire Station said crews had been out on four incidents involving farm machinery yesterday and urged farmers to take care during the current hot, dry spell.