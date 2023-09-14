Firefighters were deployed to the scene

Two crews from the town’s fire station were deployed to the incident, on Hamilton Drive, at 8.29pm, after the occupant reported a blaze in their garage.

Four firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used two water hose reels to extinguish the fire, which had spread to part of the adjoining house.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Severe fire damage was caused to the garage and slight smoke damage to the first floor of the dwelling.

“The cause is believed to have been accidental due to a faulty tumble dryer.”

Employees of Cadent Gas were called out to the scene during the incident to isolate the gas supply to the property.