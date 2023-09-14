News you can trust since 1859
Firefighters were alerted last night (Wednesday) after a garage caught fire at a residential property in Melton Mowbray.
Firefighters were deployed to the scene

Two crews from the town’s fire station were deployed to the incident, on Hamilton Drive, at 8.29pm, after the occupant reported a blaze in their garage.

Four firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used two water hose reels to extinguish the fire, which had spread to part of the adjoining house.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Severe fire damage was caused to the garage and slight smoke damage to the first floor of the dwelling.

“The cause is believed to have been accidental due to a faulty tumble dryer.”

Employees of Cadent Gas were called out to the scene during the incident to isolate the gas supply to the property.

The blaze was brought under control by 9.10pm and crews stayed at the location to damp down the area of the fire to make it safe.

