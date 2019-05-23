Final go-ahead given to start building Melton bypass next Spring

Work can start on Melton’s long-awaited partial bypass next Spring after councillors this afternoon (Thursday) approved a planning application for the route.

Members of Leicestershire County Council’s development control and regulatory board voted overwhelmingly in favour of the £63.5million scheme, which should be open by the summer of 2022.

A still showing simulated drone footage of the planned Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) EMN-190523-132103001

The 7km single carriageway Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) will take traffic on a loop to the north and east of the town, connecting the A606 Nottingham Road, Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road and the A607 Thorpe Road (A607) before re-joining the A606 Burton Road.

Deputy leader, Councillor Byron Rhodes, member for Belvoir, told the meeting: “Local inhabitants have called for this for many years, as long ago as 40 years, because of the heavy congestion in the town centre.

“I would like to think the road will be completed three years from today.”

A year ago, the Department of Transport awarded £49.5m from its Large Local Majors Fund towards the scheme with County Hall and Melton Borough Council also contributing to the cost of the work.

The preferred route for the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) which was the subject of a planning application to the county council EMN-190523-132052001

The county council announced its preferred route for the relief road last year before setting out the detail in the planning application which was approved today.

Councillors were advised to approve the scheme in a report to the board which stated there were no overriding objections and that it should be permitted due to ‘the significant public benefit likely to result from the construction of the MMDR’,

The proposals outlined in the detailed plans up for discussion include a re-alignment of the River Eye and the creation of six roundabouts.

Funding is also being sought to build a southern relief road for Melton, which would link the A606 Burton road to the A607 Leicester Road.

It is hoped this road would be built at the same time as the MMDR with developers contributing to the cost of building it and other related infrastructure.

More to follow.