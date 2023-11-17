Farmer passes on passion to hundreds of schoolchildren
Jane, whose family farm is at Somerby, got involved in the event through her role as an NFU Farmers for Schools ambassador and branch chair of Melton Mowbray NFU.
She visited Asfordby Hill Primary School, Wreake Valley Academy at Syston and Beauchamp College at Oadby, speaking to children in Year 8, Year 7 and Year 6, as well as a small cohort of those with special educational needs (SEN).
Jane talked about her farm’s dedication to milk production and the county’s proud heritage of Stilton cheese production.
She farms in partnership with husband, Mark, and son, Harry, who is the fourth generation of the family to milk cows at the family business.
They have 300 cows on a grass-based system with access to the fields all year around.
Reflecting on her school talks, Jane said: “They were all brilliant and while it was a little daunting, once I got into the question-and-answer session I quickly found my flow because it’s a subject I really care about.
“At these visits I was able to link into their work and into the curriculum and talk about the herd, food production, our low food miles, our place in the community, the town, local economy and our environmental credentials.
“Some of the pupils had family who worked at the cheese factory, where all the milk from our cows is turned into fabulous Stilton, so that was great too.”
Jane added: “I just love talking about what generally happens on farm and the real inspiration for me is being able to chat to them about what it takes to produce great tasting, healthy, nutritious milk so the next generation has a more balanced view of what we do.
“Talks like this are just a great opportunity to give pupils and some of the teachers an insight into the quality and value of local British food, where it comes from and how it is really produced.”
Go to nfueducation.com to find out more about the farming schools ambassador programme run by the NFU.
Email [email protected] to register an interest in getting a visit by one to your school.