Equestrian detached home with 16-acre paddock for sale Ratcliffe on the Wreake

If you’re searching for an equestrian property with the wow factor then North Lodge Farm near Melton and Leicester is it.

Set down a long sweeping gravelled driveway this large four-bed house has a river running adjacent with fishing rights.

The land has further potential to gain holiday lets subject to local authority planning and a previously approved plot for a detached dwelling.

The accommodation has recently modernised and comprises of three large double bedrooms and a further downstairs bedroom in the annex which could be rented as separate living or staff quarters.

The house has a homestead feel with eight large stables, tack room, hay store and further outbuildings which offer great potential for development.

The grounds are well maintained and fenced.

The property also offers a heated swimming pool which is enclosed making it child friendly.

North Lodge Farm is available for £1,250,000 via Moores Estate Agency - 01664 491610.